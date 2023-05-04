South Africa

Two injured in crash near Nelson Mandela capture site in KZN

04 May 2023 - 11:27
The scene of the accident on the R103 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Midlands EMS

A head-on collision near the Nelson Mandela capture site in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands has left two people injured, one in a serious condition.

Midlands EMS said the crash happened on Thursday on the R103, near the site where a world-renowned sculpture stands to commemorate Mandela's arrest in 1962.

“Upon arrival it was found that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Two people suffered injuries, with one requiring advance life support treatment.

“Both patients were treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation by the authorities,” Midlands EMS said.

TimesLIVE

