A head-on collision near the Nelson Mandela capture site in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands has left two people injured, one in a serious condition.
Midlands EMS said the crash happened on Thursday on the R103, near the site where a world-renowned sculpture stands to commemorate Mandela's arrest in 1962.
“Upon arrival it was found that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.
“Two people suffered injuries, with one requiring advance life support treatment.
“Both patients were treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care.
“The cause of the crash is under investigation by the authorities,” Midlands EMS said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two injured in crash near Nelson Mandela capture site in KZN
Image: Midlands EMS
A head-on collision near the Nelson Mandela capture site in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands has left two people injured, one in a serious condition.
Midlands EMS said the crash happened on Thursday on the R103, near the site where a world-renowned sculpture stands to commemorate Mandela's arrest in 1962.
“Upon arrival it was found that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.
“Two people suffered injuries, with one requiring advance life support treatment.
“Both patients were treated on the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care.
“The cause of the crash is under investigation by the authorities,” Midlands EMS said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Police officer narrowly escapes high-speed crash in Virginia
Several injured in multiple-vehicle accident near Mariannhill toll plaza
Two Durban children injured after being hit by truck
Durban man severely injured in industrial accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos