WATCH LIVE | Sindiso Magaqa murder trial continues

04 May 2023 - 10:43 By TIMESLIVE

The trial of four men charged with murdering former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa in 2017 continues on Thursday. 

Things were not balancing ahead of Magaqa assassination, says witness

UMzimkhulu municipality mayor Jabulisile Msiya, who  witnessed the ambush that later claimed the life of PR councillor Sindiso Magaqa, told the ...
Possible motive for assassination of ANC's Sindiso Magaqa emerges in court

A suspected motive in the murder of ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was revealed in the long-awaited political killing trial.
Former ANCYL SG Sindiso Magaqa’s alleged killers plead not guilty

Four men charged with the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
