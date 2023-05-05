Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral 'Bhebha' video

Fourways Farmers' Market said it was reviewing its entertainment offerings, including late afternoon dancing events, to align with its family-friendly ethos.
“We hear you. In response to the recent TikTok video controversy, we at Fourways Farmers' Market want to assure our valued customers we are dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for the whole family.
“Your feedback is important to us and we're committed to continually improving the Fourways Farmers' Market experience.
“Thank you for your support and understanding. We can't wait to welcome you back for more memorable moments with family and friends at our market.”
Previously, owner of the market Greg Straw, Speaking on 702, said the venue was for all South Africans.
“In the beginning there was the idea that in the morning it was dad, mommy and the grandparents; and in the afternoon the younger crew would come and the partygoers. But, Covid-19 hurt us a lot.
“When we opened again, we opened on Saturday and Sunday so that we gave two groups of people a different experience and we started to read the room because we have a diverse customer base,” he said.
The market had different music lawns for a reason and the grooves kick off at 5pm.
“It was a concept of let's accommodate everybody and give everybody a chance to do their thing,” he said.
On social media, many expressed mixed reactions to the video. Here are some of them.
Fourways Farmers' Market is reviewing its entertainment offerings after a viral video left a bad taste in some patrons' mouths.
A TikTok video showing people “grooving” at the market to popular amapiano song Bhebha was met with reactions, with many saying the area must be reserved for family-friendly activities.
On social media, many expressed mixed reactions to the video. Here are some of them.
