The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers, paddlers, boaters and anglers to exercise caution in light of full moon spring tides which peak on Friday.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the tides will be bring “higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides”.
“Spring tides are known to cause stronger than normal rip currents and risks are normally increased at the tide change, when the high tide peak recedes towards low tide. The NSRI is appealing to the public to be cautious around the coastline.”
He urged parents to ensure their children's safety in and around the water.
“Bathers, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers, recreational and commercial boaters are urged to have safety top of mind.”
“The spring tide effect on the coastline will gradually recede into the middle of the new week, so this weekend and in the early part of the new week, be extremely cautious.”
Lambinon also appealed to the public to be cautious when swimming, surfing and paddling after two shark incidents this past week.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Full moon spring tide could pose extreme danger, warns NSRI
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers, paddlers, boaters and anglers to exercise caution in light of full moon spring tides which peak on Friday.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the tides will be bring “higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides”.
“Spring tides are known to cause stronger than normal rip currents and risks are normally increased at the tide change, when the high tide peak recedes towards low tide. The NSRI is appealing to the public to be cautious around the coastline.”
He urged parents to ensure their children's safety in and around the water.
“Bathers, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers, recreational and commercial boaters are urged to have safety top of mind.”
“The spring tide effect on the coastline will gradually recede into the middle of the new week, so this weekend and in the early part of the new week, be extremely cautious.”
Lambinon also appealed to the public to be cautious when swimming, surfing and paddling after two shark incidents this past week.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Man, 50, stable after being attacked by a shark at Jeffreys Bay
Quick-thinking Hartbeespoort Dam mom rescues baby boy from swimming pool
Crew rescued after vessel catches fire off Cape Point
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos