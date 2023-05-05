South Africa

Full moon spring tide could pose extreme danger, warns NSRI

05 May 2023 - 13:01
The NSRI has warned bathers to be cautious of the spring tide. File pic
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers, paddlers, boaters and anglers to exercise caution in light of full moon spring tides which peak on Friday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the tides will be bring “higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides”.

“Spring tides are known to cause stronger than normal rip currents and risks are normally increased at the tide change, when the high tide peak recedes towards low tide. The NSRI is appealing to the public to be cautious around the coastline.”

He urged parents to ensure their children's safety in and around the water.

“Bathers, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers, recreational and commercial boaters are urged to have safety top of mind.”

“The spring tide effect on the coastline will gradually recede into the middle of the new week, so this weekend and in the early part of the new week, be extremely cautious.”

Lambinon also appealed to the public to be cautious when swimming, surfing and paddling after two shark incidents this past week.

TimesLIVE

