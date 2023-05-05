The EFF caucus in Ekurhuleni said it is demanding answers about the alleged theft of garbage trucks, saying if they are not found by Wednesday the MMC will open a case of stolen property.
“The fact that there is no proper management of the fleet responsible for waste collection is a serious challenge that has to be addressed,” said caucus chairperson Nkululeko Dunga
“The acting head of the department of waste management and environmental services, Phakamile Mbengashe, must know he cannot frustrate the EFF in its duties and functions of ensuring the department functions optimally.
“The failure of the acting HOD to take instruction, particularly on the matter of the physical audit of trucks, , cannot be taken lying down.”
Dunga said if the garbage trucks are found, fixed and maintained, the city will have the capacity to collect waste in the CBD and suburban areas and save R363m that can be used to expand waste service to all people, including in newly formalised areas.
“The city spends more than R363m on contracts for waste removal for 46 waste compactors, and the city requires 78 waste compactors to optimally collect waste in the CBD. At the moment, waste collection in the CBD and suburban areas is through municipal waste compactors, whereas predominantly black areas depend largely on appointed contractors.”
TimesLIVE
Malema calls on Ekurhuleni residents to report ‘stolen’ garbage trucks
Image: Alon Skuy
EFF leader Julius Malema has called on Ekurhuleni residents to alert the party and police when they see garbage trucks in the municipality, saying the possibility is they are stolen.
Malema said the metro’s data shows it has 103 garbage trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for.
“On its database the City of Ekurhuleni has 103 waste collection trucks. Since the EFF occupied the office of the MMC for waste management, we can only confirm the existence 32 trucks, meaning these thieves before us have stolen 71 trucks from the city,” he said.
“We call on the people of Ekurhuleni to alert the EFF and police wherever you see a waste collection truck because the possibility is it is stolen.”
Th EFF took over Ekurhuleni municipality from the DA in a coalition deal with the ANC,
TimesLIVE
