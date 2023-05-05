South Africa

Meyiwa trial on hold as lawyer falls ill

05 May 2023 - 13:10
Five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa are being tried for the 2014 crime.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has again been delayed after proceedings ceased on Friday due to defence advocate Sipho Ramosepele saying he did not feel well. 

Ramosepele was cross-examining Meyiwa's close friend and fourth witness in the murder trial, Mthokozisi Thwala, when he alerted the high court in Pretoria that he was not feeling well.

He started cross-examination on Friday by asking Thwala how he slept at night.

Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.

Ramosepele, defence for two of the accused, on Friday took Thwala through events in the house on that night.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Mthokozisi Thwala continues giving testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria.
News
4 hours ago

Thwala had previously testified that when the first intruder came into the house, who he thought was a neighbour, the first person to react was Twala, who stood up and ran towards the gun-wielding man.

He had testified the incident happened after himself, Meyiwa and Madlala had gone back to the house to say their goodbye.

Revisiting his testimony, Thwala was asked if he could identify the kind of gun the intruder held. He said he was unable to as he had no knowledge about guns. “But it was small,” he said.

Thwala told the court that to get out of the house, Twala had to run past the first armed man, and the second man who had appeared with a sharp object.

He said Meyiwa was the second to stand up, with the rest following suit.

“Senzo went to the person with the firearm. They pushed each other towards the kitchen. Tumelo stood up, Zandi and Kelly’s mother. I remember I took my phone which was close to the TV and went to the kitchen and there was already a scuffle,” he said.

Thwala emphasised he remembered that Khumalo's child Christian was next to him.

The matter has been postponed to May 8.

TimesLIVE

