South Africa

Process to get new driver’s licence machines takes off

Tender to replace old printer closes today

05 May 2023 - 07:59
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

The search is on for driving licence card printers nationwide as government switches its reliance from the only breakdown-prone machine in South Africa...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | No masks but sunglasses as Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused apply ... South Africa
  2. Murder charge dropped in Thabo Bester and co-accused's saga South Africa
  3. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  4. Changes made to Sassa payment dates for May — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. WATCH | Dr Nandipha and co-accused in court for bail hearing South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans