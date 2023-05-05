Three Mpumalanga tavern owners and an employee, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in mob justice incidents last month which claimed six lives, have been remanded by a court pending their applications to be released on bail next week.
“The horrific incident happened in Kabokweni where three victims were brutally killed at Sifunindlela and the house where they were found was burnt down as well. Two others were killed in Khumbula and the last one was killed in Clau-Clau,” police said on Friday. The incidents happened on April 21.
The victims were suspected of having committed a business robbery at one of the taverns in the area.
Police arrested tavern employee Adam Singwane, 35, on April 23 and his employer Aaron Shabangu, 67, a day later.
Two other tavern owners Sibusiso Shongwe, 41, and Hezekiel Mnisi, 45, were arrested on Tuesday and appeared in the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Friday. They were remanded for formal bail applications set down for next Tuesday.
Singwane and Shabangu appeared in the same court and were also remanded. They will appear in court next Thursday to apply for bail.
Three tavern owners, employee in court for killing six suspected robbers in mob justice attacks
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
