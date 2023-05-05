CCTV footage captured the firing of weapons in what appears to be a gang-shoot-out in Manenberg in April. The camera operator was alerted to the incident by an acoustic gunshot detection system called SoundThinking (previously called ShotSpotter).
These acoustic gunshot detection systems capture gunfire and pinpoint the exact location to help law enforcement gather evidence as officers go to the scene.
The tech went live in Hanover Park in December, Manenberg in February, and most recently in Lavender Hill since March.
In this incident, criminal behaviour is also observed, showing how shooters pass their gun to other suspects as it is reloaded, cleaned and redistributed to the next shooter. Shooters and gun handlers also change their hats, jackets or shirts to avoid detection but thanks to the CCTV cameras capturing the incident, officers arriving on the ground know who to target.
WATCH | Gunfire tech helps officers capture alleged gangsters as COCT commits R860m to fight crime
In the past few months, the reported results since this tech has been rolled out have been impressive:
About 35 firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition have been confiscated, resulting in 50 arrests in these areas.
‘The gunshot detection technology relies on quick responses to be effective. The City has increased its resources in many of the crime hotspots since the technology was first piloted, through the introduction of LEAP. We are also working closely with SAPS to ensure that we have as many enforcement resources to help us fully exploit the technology,’ said the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith on Thursday.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the technology was part of a “suite of interventions — from aerial surveillance to drones, CCTV, bodycams, dashcams and more — backed by a R860m investment in safety tech over three years”.
“By deploying gunshot detection and drones to gang hotspots, we aim to see rapid, tech-led deployment of police to gun violence flare-ups,” he said.
In future the city aims to incorporate “aerial surveillance — including drones — as an additional ‘eye in the sky’ to the audio alerts”.
