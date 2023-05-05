WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

The Life Esidimeni inquest will determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients after being transferred to unlicensed NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.
In testimony in the arbitration chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, former Gauteng premier David Makhura was allegedly fingered for the move of the mental health patients going wrong.
According to former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, Makhura was involved in the budget committee meeting in November 2014 where the decision was taken to save costs by cancelling the long-running Esidimeni contract.
