WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

05 May 2023 - 10:16 By TIMESLIVE

Mthokozisi Thwala continues giving testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

LISTEN | I did not accept money from Netflix, says friend of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa's friend and the fourth state witness in the trial of his alleged murderers, Mthokozisi Thwala, says he refused to be part of the ...
News
23 hours ago

The gun went off, I ran past Senzo and out the house, says witness

Mthokozisi Twala, Senzo Meyiwa's close friend and the fourth state witness in his murder trial, told the Pretoria high court that when the soccer ...
News
1 day ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial witness clarifies 'inaccuracies' in his statement and evidence

Senzo Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala finished his evidence-in-chief in the Pretoria high court on Thursday with the state having to clarify ...
News
18 hours ago

Meyiwa's friend describes rushing him to hospital after he was shot

As Senzo Meyiwa took his last breath on his way to the Botshelong Emilweni Hospital in Vosloorus on October 26 2014, the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper ...
News
1 day ago
