South Africa

Woman taxi association trainer shot dead in meeting

05 May 2023 - 11:16
Taxi association employee Charmaine Bailey was shot dead while attending a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

A Cape Town woman taxi association training officer has been shot dead, allegedly while attending a meeting. 

Charmaine Bailey, 56, was shot in Wynberg on Thursday afternoon. Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the murder happened at about 1.50pm.  

“According to reports, the victim was at a meeting and while talking to someone a gunshot went off,” said Twigg.  

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive is yet to be determined. Wynberg police registered a murder case for investigation.”  

