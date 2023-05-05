South Africa

‘You’ve done enough polarising the country’ — Madonsela tells politicians to stop meddling in university affairs

05 May 2023 - 09:36
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has called on politicians to stop meddling in university internal affairs, saying they have done enough polarising the country for parochial political gains.

Madonsela, under the hashtag #HandsOffStellenboschUniversity, said politicians should respect academic freedom and allow internal administrative justice processes to take their course.

“Please respect academic freedom and stop meddling in university internal affairs. Please allow internal administrative justice processes to take their course. You’ve done enough in polarising the country for parochial political gains,” she said.

Madonsela said staff and students at the university have adequate agency to prosecute their grievances through internal administrative justice processes without politicians manufacturing outrage, acting as shop stewards or SRCs and fomenting division.

“Please note staff and students at Stellenbosch University not only have agency but also know where to go in our polycentric public accountability framework after exhausting internal remedies. They do not need nanny politicians. They may even formally come to parliament to engage you,” she said.

News24 reported the South African Students Congress (Sasco) has been at loggerheads with the university over transformation policies.

Nqobile Mtolo, Sasco's branch convener, said black students at the university were constantly told about transformation in the university, but little action was taking place.

“There are policies that we feel need to be re-evaluated and there are many clauses that backtrack the transformation the institution looks to achieve as we haven’t seen such systems, which are supposed to be free from all forms of discrimination and promote social inclusivity, mutual respect and equal opportunities, being integrated into the institution’s culture,” she said.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said transformation was an institutional priority.

He said transformation the university addressed included structural transformation, institutional culture policies, strategic and operational plans, and the health and wellbeing of staff and students.

