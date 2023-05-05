Madonsela said staff and students at the university have adequate agency to prosecute their grievances through internal administrative justice processes without politicians manufacturing outrage, acting as shop stewards or SRCs and fomenting division.
‘You’ve done enough polarising the country’ — Madonsela tells politicians to stop meddling in university affairs
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has called on politicians to stop meddling in university internal affairs, saying they have done enough polarising the country for parochial political gains.
Madonsela, under the hashtag #HandsOffStellenboschUniversity, said politicians should respect academic freedom and allow internal administrative justice processes to take their course.
“Please respect academic freedom and stop meddling in university internal affairs. Please allow internal administrative justice processes to take their course. You’ve done enough in polarising the country for parochial political gains,” she said.
