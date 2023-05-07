Gift of the Givers on Sunday said it had worked “hand in hand” with the South African consulate to secure the safe evacuation of the last South African wanting to leave war-torn Sudan.
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman — GoG chairperson and founder, named the South African as Deon du Toit.
“Deon arrived at 3am in Port Sudan today. It's a long journey. Together with some friends he is safely in Port Sudan and accommodated by some friends,” he said.
Sooliman said paperwork had been arranged and that a ship should be arriving in the port on Sunday evening.
“Deon has been cleared to travel on that ship and if things go well — because they do change in a war situation — he should be in Jeddah late tomorrow afternoon. He should be able to be received by the consulate office and Saudi Arabian authorities and he should then fly to South Africa either tomorrow or Tuesday, depending on flight availability,” said Sooliman.
According to Sooliman, Du Toit should be home either on Tuesday or most likely on Wednesday.
“We wish him a safe return and hope that all South Africans are accounted for in Sudan. We are aware of three South Africans who have opted to stay, we are not sure if there are any more. Currently, the situation is quite volatile. Many industries have been destroyed by the civil war. It's a tragedy and a huge loss to the country and to Africa,” Sooliman said.
On April 15, a civil war erupted between rival military factions in Sudan. The airport in the capital Khartoum has been caught up in the fighting with aircraft burning on the tarmac and commercial airlines halting flights.
Scores of South Africans have since been evacuated from the country and are safely back home.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Last South African wanting to leave war-torn Sudan safely out while three others opt to remain
Image: Supplied
Gift of the Givers on Sunday said it had worked “hand in hand” with the South African consulate to secure the safe evacuation of the last South African wanting to leave war-torn Sudan.
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman — GoG chairperson and founder, named the South African as Deon du Toit.
“Deon arrived at 3am in Port Sudan today. It's a long journey. Together with some friends he is safely in Port Sudan and accommodated by some friends,” he said.
Sooliman said paperwork had been arranged and that a ship should be arriving in the port on Sunday evening.
“Deon has been cleared to travel on that ship and if things go well — because they do change in a war situation — he should be in Jeddah late tomorrow afternoon. He should be able to be received by the consulate office and Saudi Arabian authorities and he should then fly to South Africa either tomorrow or Tuesday, depending on flight availability,” said Sooliman.
According to Sooliman, Du Toit should be home either on Tuesday or most likely on Wednesday.
“We wish him a safe return and hope that all South Africans are accounted for in Sudan. We are aware of three South Africans who have opted to stay, we are not sure if there are any more. Currently, the situation is quite volatile. Many industries have been destroyed by the civil war. It's a tragedy and a huge loss to the country and to Africa,” Sooliman said.
On April 15, a civil war erupted between rival military factions in Sudan. The airport in the capital Khartoum has been caught up in the fighting with aircraft burning on the tarmac and commercial airlines halting flights.
Scores of South Africans have since been evacuated from the country and are safely back home.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Heavy fighting in Khartoum; Sudan's children caught in conflict, UN says
South Africans stranded in Egypt after being evacuated from Sudan are on the move
Sudan unrest caught us by surprise, says Durban woman upon return to SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos