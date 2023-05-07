South Africa

Stage 6 load-shedding to be implemented until further notice

07 May 2023 - 15:41
Eskoms says due to the failure of additional generating units and the delay of several units to return to service, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented at 4pm Sunday afternoon until further notice. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Eskom has announced that stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until further notice.

The power utility said this is due to the failure of additional generating units and the delay in returning several units to service.

“This is anticipated to persist throughout the week. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur,” it said.

Eskom's breakdowns are at 19,333MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,524MW.

“Since yesterday morning, a generating unit each at Duvha, Lethabo and Medupi power stations have returned to service. Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The power utility said its team is working round the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load-shedding,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

