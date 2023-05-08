South Africa

Denmark gives Tshwane R33m to manage water security

The Danish government has partnered with the City of Tshwane to assist in researching and implementing ways of managing water security

08 May 2023 - 18:33
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said part of the R33m donated by the Danish government will be used for detecting water leakages as 30% of water bought from Rand Water goes to waste in leakages.
Image: CITY OF TSHWANE

The Danish embassy has donated R33m to the City of Tshwane to help the municipality improve water security and learn how to manage water for its residents.

The second phase of the city's water security strategy was launched at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Campus on Monday in partnership with Denmark’s City of Aarhus.

“This is because of the great relationship between our city officials. We offer each other tools and new ways of improving the lives of people, improve liveability and create conditions where people can create memories,” said Jacob Stensdal, deputy head of mission at the Denmark embassy.

The funds will go to water management, reducing non-revenue water losses caused by leaks, leak detection, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water.

The second phase of the project will run from April this year to March 2026 and will fund different study models and concepts to enhance water security in the city.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink and deputy head of mission at the embassy of Denmark Jacob Stensdal speak on the project for water security in the city.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

The first phase included detecting leaks in Pretoria West and Garsfontein, which uncovered a number of meter problems, theft and vandalism of water meters. There are also many instances of leakages inside homes, accompanied by unpaid municipal utility bills.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality plans to improve detecting water leakages and maintaining infrastructure as the city loses about 30% of the water bought from Rand Water to leakages and illegal connections.

“Part of the project is how to use technology and best practices to look at selective pipe replacement. We must use technology to detect a specific pipe and save resources.

“We know we face many water challenges in Tshwane, such as in Hammanskraal. It is important that we work with other world-class cities and learn from them so we can build a capital city that works for all its people,” said Brink.

TimesLIVE

