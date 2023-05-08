South Africa

Detectives 'working round the clock' to solve murder of Ramaphosa security head's son in Cape Town

08 May 2023 - 17:17 By TIMESLIVE
Detectives are “working round the clock” investigating the murder of Warren Rhoode, son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of security Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode. 

Rhoode Jr had been missing for about two weeks after going to visit a friend in Delft, Cape Town. He was driving a black VW Polo. 

His body was identified at the Tygerberg mortuary on Saturday by his father and mother Gail, according to a report by Netwerk24. “My child is dead, my child is dead,” the publication quoted Rhoode Sr as saying afterwards. 

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola “has ordered the prioritisation of resources into this case”, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

“A case of murder has been registered and Western Cape detectives are working round the clock to investigate and apprehend those responsible for this crime.” 

Circumstances around his murder are not yet known.

Rhoode became embroiled in the controversial Phala Phala break-in investigation after being informed about the theft of US dollars by Ramaphosa. 

