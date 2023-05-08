The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has made a U-turn on when gold cards expire, saying beneficiaries can use the cards until December.
The agency extended the period for which the cards are valid after many struggled to get a new one.
It said the extension was to make sure beneficiaries did not lose out on their grants because of expired cards.
“We also wish to inform our clients they are entitled to the payment channel of their choice. They can visit Sassa offices to change their method of payment so they get their monies at their own personal banks. This card can be used at any ATM and merchant,” said Sassa's Themba Matlou.
Sassa said those who get the grant should not listen to “strangers” or “fake social media pages” about the grant.
Got a Sassa gold card? Here’s what you should know about its expiry
Image: Sassa
Postbank said it will replace lost and stolen cards and give payments to those who prefer to use their fingerprints.
“If you have an expired Sassa/Postbank gold card you can rest assured you will receive your grant money without any disruption until the end of 2023. This is great news for social grant recipients and we hope this extension brings much-needed relief to those who rely on the grants,” it said.
Postbank said it will replace gold cards as instructed by the Reserve Bank.
“A new Postbank social grant payment card will be launched in line with the card replacement programme. Social grants recipients using the Sassa/Postbank gold card will be notified when to come forward to collect new cards in line with the card replacement programme in the next few weeks.”
