The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) issued a warning to the Abaqulusi, Dannhauser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe, and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities.
The department said heavy rain may cause flooding and damage to mud houses, roads, low lying bridges and rivers and some areas may suffer infrastructural damage.
It urged communities and motorists to be extra cautious and ensure they are in safe areas during this time.
KZN on high alert after flood warning
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert for heavy rains that may cause flooding and infrastructural damage.
This comes after the SA Weather Service issued a level 2 weather warning on Sunday which forecast heavy rains in parts of the province for Monday.
