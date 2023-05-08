South Africa

KZN on high alert after flood warning

08 May 2023 - 10:48 By TIMESLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert after a level 2 weather warning. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert after a level 2 weather warning. File photo.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert for heavy rains that may cause flooding and infrastructural damage.

This comes after the SA Weather Service issued a level 2 weather warning on Sunday which forecast heavy rains in parts of the province for Monday.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) issued a warning to the Abaqulusi, Dannhauser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe, and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities.

The department said heavy rain may cause flooding and damage to mud houses, roads, low lying bridges and rivers and some areas may suffer infrastructural damage.

It urged communities and motorists to be extra cautious and ensure they are in safe areas during this time.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SIMOLA HILLCLIMB BLOG 3 | Wet weather rains on our parade

The final day of the 2023 Simola Hillclimb dawned to the sound of falling rain. This was bad news for us King of The Hill competitors who now faced a ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Heavy rain, floods kill at least 136 in Rwanda and Uganda

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and six in Uganda, authorities said on Wednesday, as ...
News
4 days ago

Flood-hit Sapref to retrench 350 workers

The South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) based in Durban announced on Friday it will retrench 350 employees after extensive damage to its ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Inside the tug of war over King Shaka airport News
  5. Full moon spring tide could pose extreme danger, warns NSRI South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...