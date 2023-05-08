South Africa

KZN teen dies in ‘accidental shooting’

08 May 2023 - 20:14 By TIMESLIVE
A teenager has died after an accidental shooting in the Stanger area, according to paramedics.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating after a teenager was killed in what appears to be an accidental shooting on Monday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics responded to a scene in the Stanger area on Monday evening.

“On arrival, it was found that a 14-year-old boy had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and he was declared [dead] on the scene by medics.

“Allegedly, two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off. The second boy sustained no injuries.”

IPSS said KwaDukuza police were on the scene.

