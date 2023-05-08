Lengthy jail term for man who killed ex-girlfriend and her son in Free State

The Free State High Court has sentenced a 31-year-old man to 40 years in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend and her son.
Isaac Pule Maloi was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Nthabiseng Tsoeu and 15 years for the murder of her son Kutlwano Tsoeu on May 14 last year.
“On the day of the incident, Maloi gained entry to Tsoeu's house through a window. He took a hammer and hit Tsoeu's 14-year-old son on the head before proceeding to her room,” Free State police spokesperson Sgt Josephine Rani said.
Maloi then stabbed Tsoeu, 32, several times and fled the scene.
“Both the ex-girlfriend and son were declared dead on the scene.”
Maloi was arrested shortly after the murders following an investigation led by Det Const Masilo Moreki of Viljoenskroon police. He was denied bail and held in custody.
Fezile Dabi district police commissioner Maj-Gen Moses Makubo welcomed the sentence and hoped it would “serve as a deterrent to others who consider emulating the actions of the accused”.
