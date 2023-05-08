The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele will be heard in Rosebank, Johannesburg from Monday until May 18.
The hearing follows complaints from #UniteBehind and the Judicial Services Commission.
Makhubele has been implicated in gross misconduct for allegedly holding dual status as a judge and as chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board of control.
President Cyril Ramaphosa s since suspended Makhubele pending the outcome of the tribunal.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Tribunal hearing against judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes
Scheduled for 10am
