WATCH LIVE | Tribunal hearing against judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes

Scheduled for 10am

08 May 2023 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele will be heard in Rosebank, Johannesburg from Monday until May 18. 

The hearing follows complaints from #UniteBehind and the Judicial Services Commission.

Makhubele has been implicated in gross misconduct for allegedly holding dual status as a judge and as chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board of control.

President Cyril Ramaphosa s since suspended Makhubele pending the outcome of the tribunal.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Judicial conduct tribunal adjourns judge Makhubele inquiry to May

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele has been adjourned to May 8.
News
2 months ago

Prasa executive grilled on alleged bias against judge Makhubele

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa executive for legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye was grilled on Thursday on her alleged bias against judge ...
News
2 months ago

Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele allegedly approved

Prasa group head for legal, risk and compliance says legal department was kept in the dark regarding the Siyaya litigation
News
2 months ago

Judge Makhubele's counsel: state suffered no financial loss from her delay in taking office

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing against Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele on Wednesday heard that the state suffered no financial ...
News
2 months ago

Judge Makhubele: 5 things you need to know about the judicial conduct tribunal

Want to catch up on the case that many are talking about? Here's five things you need to know.
News
2 months ago
