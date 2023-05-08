Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is on Monday expected to continue with her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest into the deaths of more than 140 mental health patients.
The patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs.
Mahlangu told the inquiry last week the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract was taken jointly with the provincial leadership.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Former Gauteng health MEC appears before Life Esidimeni inquest
Scheduled for 10 am
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is on Monday expected to continue with her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest into the deaths of more than 140 mental health patients.
The patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs.
Mahlangu told the inquiry last week the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract was taken jointly with the provincial leadership.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'The removals could have been handled better': Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni tragedy
‘I had full confidence in the team,’ Qedani Mahlangu tells inquest
'Put Makhura on the stand': DA on Life Esidimeni inquest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos