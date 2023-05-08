South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Former Gauteng health MEC appears before Life Esidimeni inquest

Scheduled for 10 am

08 May 2023 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is on Monday expected to continue with her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest into the deaths of more than 140 mental health patients.

The patients were moved from Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs.

Mahlangu told the inquiry last week the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract was taken jointly with the provincial leadership.

