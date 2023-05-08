South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Scheduled to begin at 9am

08 May 2023 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue with cross-examination of state witness Mthokosizi Thwala in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mampara of the week: Malesela Teffo

So, Mr Malesela Teffo, formerly advocate, decided to put on his robes and, despite his disbarment, head to the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the hopes of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Meyiwa trial on hold as lawyer falls ill

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has again been delayed after proceedings ceased on Friday due to defence advocate Sipho Ramosepele saying he did not ...
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | I did not accept money from Netflix, says friend of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa's friend and the fourth state witness in the trial of his alleged murderers, Mthokozisi Thwala, says he refused to be part of the ...
News
4 days ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial witness clarifies 'inaccuracies' in his statement and evidence

Senzo Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala finished his evidence-in-chief in the Pretoria high court on Thursday with the state having to clarify ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Inside the tug of war over King Shaka airport News
  5. Full moon spring tide could pose extreme danger, warns NSRI South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...