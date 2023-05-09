South Africa

AmaBhungane invoke ‘Selebi letter’ amid threat of journalists’ arrests

09 May 2023 - 10:13
Last month amaBhungane published an article alleging businessman and mining mogul Zunaid Moti 'captured' and cosied up to the Zimbabwean regime.
Last month amaBhungane published an article alleging businessman and mining mogul Zunaid Moti 'captured' and cosied up to the Zimbabwean regime.
Image: Supplied

The amaBhungane centre for investigative journalism has issued a “Selebi letter” to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to forestall the arrests of two of its journalists and a managing partner over the publishing of the “Moti Files”.

In a statement amaBhungane said it was made aware businessman Zunaid Moti or the Moti Group planned to lay criminal charges against managing partner Sam Sole and senior journalists Micah Reddy and Dewald van Rensburg.

They had worked on the recently published Moti Files investigation in which Moti and the Moti Group, which is involved in mining, are accused of cosying up to the regime of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Selebi letter relates to a directive issued by then police commissioner Jackie Selebi in which police were urged to allow suspects who are co-operating to present themselves to law enforcement authorities. 

In his letter to the police and the NPA, amaBhungane’s attorney Stephen May writes: “[My] clients and I have every reason to believe the recently laid criminal charges, if they exist, are merely an attempt to achieve a de facto ‘gagging order’ by abusing criminal procedure because the jurisdictional facts do not exist to achieve this result legitimately in a civil court.”

'A miscarriage of justice': controversial businessman Zunaid Moti

Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti has hit out at the criminal justice system and his former legal adviser in an ongoing war of attrition in which ...
News
3 months ago

May has assured the police and NPA that amaBhungane and its journalists will fully co-operate with any police investigation, and should the police see fit to bring criminal charges against them, they will appear in court to answer the charges.  

“However, we remain concerned that arrests are imminent, and our attorneys have briefed counsel to be on standby over the coming days,” said amaBhungane.

“At this stage, we do not intend to publish Mr May’s letter as our priority was to bring this to the attention of the police and NPA.”

The letter alerts the police and NPA that an attempt may be made to arrest amaBhungane’s managing partner and journalists on suspicion of being in possession of leaked documents from the Moti Group, which Moti has repeatedly characterised as “stolen” but which were “evidence” of Moti’s alleged attempts to capture Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.

The Moti Files were published on April 28.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

South Africa should be proud of its free media — Ramaphosa

Media freedom is a pillar of South Africa's democratic order, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday.
Politics
22 hours ago

Ex-Treasury boss Dondo Mogajane helms billion-dollar lithium plan

The former head of the National Treasury has been tasked with cleaning up a scandal-dogged company that’s contemplating partnering with a Chinese ...
News
1 month ago

Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks'

The businessman has accused Clinton van Niekerk of stealing sensitive files from his companies
News
2 months ago

Moti’s lawyers push for proof that former legal adviser is in witness protection

After insisting they only have the say-so of Clinton van Niekerk’s mother, Moti’s team is told to approach witness protection head for confirmation
News
1 month ago

Moti lawyers question whether Van Niekerk is in protective custody

Former Moti Group employee Clinton van Niekerk is alleged to have downloaded 4,000 documents from the group’s OneDrive storage system.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  5. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...