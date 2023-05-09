South Africa

KZN municipality sets up crisis centre after lessons from pandemic, riots and floods

09 May 2023 - 13:29
The iLembe district disaster management centre in Haysom Road, KwaDukuza, KZN.
The iLembe district disaster management centre in Haysom Road, KwaDukuza, KZN.
Image: Supplied

The iLembe district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has set up a crisis centre to be used by local businesses for their day-to-day operation in the event of disasters. 

Zama Soji, key expert for Vuthela’s public finance management component, said events such as the pandemic, 2021 July unrest and floods in April last year demonstrated the importance of municipalities being prepared to ensure business continuity by having a disaster management centre.

The Vuthela programme contributes to the improvement of the economic future of the iLembe district and the quality of life of its residents, through sustainable growth of the local economy and the creation of higher, better and more inclusive employment and income-generating opportunities.

Soji said having developed business continuity strategies for all municipalities within the iLembe district, the question of how and where the municipalities should assemble to continue with their business had to be addressed.

She said during the execution of the project, the district enterprise risk management forum identified the iLembe district disaster management centre (DMC) in Haysom Road, KwaDukuza, for consideration as a work area recovery site.

KZN on high alert after flood warning

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert for heavy rains that may cause flooding and infrastructural damage.
News
1 day ago

“This would allow those identified as critical resources, especially from a crisis management aspect, to be able to follow a co-ordinated approach to any disaster affecting the district,” said Soji.

“The DMC could also serve as a central point to assess any potential risks or vulnerability to communities, mitigating disaster severity, ensuring emergency preparedness, promoting rapid and effective response, ensuring the provision of relief and implementing necessary actions in line with applicable legislation.”

Plans are in place to upgrade the centre and make it a recovery site, she said. However, due to limited financial resources, the municipality would have to consider external funding sources to upgrade the centre to enable municipalities to function and continue with their critical activities in the event of crises.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Congo flood survivors mourn lost relatives as death toll rises above 400

Dead bodies were still being recovered on Monday from two villages in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo where floods killed more than 400 ...
News
15 hours ago

Chikunga praises ‘unsung hero’ who died while working on Msikaba Bridge

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed sadness at the death of a worker at the Msikaba Bridge while on duty.
News
1 day ago

Rainy days ahead, says SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of disruptive rainfall in some parts of the country, especially the Eastern Cape and ...
News
1 day ago

Brutal heat continues to grip Asia in warning for rest of world

Asia remains in the grip of a blistering heat wave, chiming with predictions from climate scientists that 2023 could be the world’s hottest year yet.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  5. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...