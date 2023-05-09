South Africa

Mother, daughter to hear their fate in 'suitcase murder' matter on Thursday

09 May 2023 - 16:53 By LWAZI HLANGU
The Durban high court is to deliver judgment in a double-murder trial in which a mother and daughter were murdered and stuffed into a suitcase. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A Durban mother and daughter on double murder charges will know their fate on Thursday after judgment in their case was postponed.

The kidnapping and murder trial of Slindile Zamisa, 43, and her daughter Andile Zamisa, 23, was to be concluded on Tuesday in the Durban high court. However, the matter was postponed to Thursday to allow the court to finish drafting the judgment.

Slindile, Andile and a teenage girl, who may not be named, are facing two counts of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice for the October 2020 murder of their neighbour, Simangele Simamane, and her 12-year-old daughter Sbongakonke Mthembu, who they accused of witchcraft.

In what has since been dubbed the “suitcase murder case”, the Zamisas are said to have masterminded the kidnapping and murder of their neighbours in Newlands before having their bodies stuffed in a suitcase and dumped on Lwandle drive in KwaDabeka.

Two other people have since been charged for their role in the matter: Nomfundo Ngcobo and her then boyfriend Sthembiso Lamula. Ngcobo, who is Slindile’s stepdaughter, has since been sentenced to 20 years for her role in the murder, while Lamula got six years for the disposal of the bodies.

Judgment in case of murder of mom and daughter stuffed in suitcase expected on Tuesday

Judgment for a double-murder case involving a mother and daughter and their neighbours is expected to be handed down in the Durban high court on ...
News
5 days ago

In their respective testimonies as state witnesses, Ngcobo and Lamula detailed the role each of them, together with the Zamisas and the teenager, played in luring the victims, murdering them and disposing of their bodies.

Ngcobo said they believed the victims were involved in the murder of her father, and Slindile’s husband, Bheki Ngcobo, after a relative had a prophecy.

The trial was wrapped up last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the teenager’s representative indicated that she intended to plead guilty and her case was separated from the Zamisas.

Her matter will be heard on Wednesday in the Durban high court for her plea.

TimesLIVE

