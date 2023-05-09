South Africa

Mpumalanga man who allegedly set fire to family home back in court

09 May 2023 - 17:21
The remains of the house set on fire in Kanyamazane.
Image: Supplied

An Mpumalanga man is expected back in court on Wednesday after he allegedly set his fully furnished family home on fire and left his older sister destitute.

The incident happened in Kanyamazane last Wednesday at about 11pm, according to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“Bheki Tibane, 33, found his sister, 36, watching TV in her bedroom and allegedly borrowed matches. Innocently she gave it to him and a few minutes later the sister could smell smoke inside the house.

“On inspection she found that one of the rooms was on fire. The fire spread in the whole house — it went out of control. The shocked sister called police while helplessly watching the fire consuming the house with its contents,” said Mohlala.

On arrival, police found both siblings at their ruined home. A preliminary investigation resulted in the arrest of Tibane, who was charged with arson.

“He appeared in Kabokweni magistrate's court on Monday and was remanded in custody for formal bail application scheduled for Wednesday.”

TimesLIVE

