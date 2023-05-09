A man convicted on 366 charges will serve a 12-year sentence behind bars after defrauding customers using a skimming device at a toll gate in Leslie, Mpumalanga, seven years ago.
Thankiso Joseph Motaung, 30, was found guilty and convicted by the Leslie regional court on Monday, according to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.
"On April 26 2016, members of the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigations unit, based in Middelburg, followed up on information regarding a person was using a skimming device at Leandra off-ramp toll gate on the N17 in Leslie.
Mpumalanga toll gate fraudster slapped with 12-year jail sentence
Image: Supplied
"The Hawks team, together with private investigators from Absa and FNB, conducted their preliminary exploration at the toll gate. They searched the operation booths and a skimming device was found which led to the arrest of the suspect," Sekgotodi said.
Motaung was also linked to other cases in Leslie, Secunda and Mbombela (Nelspruit) during April 2016 and in Hazyview a month later.
Sekgotodi said Motaung was convicted on hundreds of counts, including conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of listed equipment, unlawful use of a computer programme, contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act, fraud and theft.
