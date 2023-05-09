South Africa

Pupils injured in Durban taxi crash

09 May 2023 - 10:16
The taxi overturned after a collision with another taxi in Durban
Image: Supplied

Several schoolchildren were injured when two minibus taxis collided, one of them overturning, on Windermere Road in Morningside, Durban. 

Ambulance service Emer-G-Med said the accident occurred just after 7am on Tuesday. 

Spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the pupils' injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

“They were treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” he said. 

He said the exact cause of the crash was not known and was being investigated by the police. 

In a separate accident, 12 people were injured when three vehicles collided on the N2 northbound, near Sea View, Durban. 

Van Reenen said the injured were treated on the scene and taken to various hospitals. 

The cause of the crash is being investigated by police, he said.

TimesLIVE

'Your R2m claim is too late,' court tells nurse injured in car crash

After three months off work injured nurse is paid out R17,000 only for 'past loss of earnings'
