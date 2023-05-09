Several schoolchildren were injured when two minibus taxis collided, one of them overturning, on Windermere Road in Morningside, Durban.
Ambulance service Emer-G-Med said the accident occurred just after 7am on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the pupils' injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
“They were treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” he said.
He said the exact cause of the crash was not known and was being investigated by the police.
In a separate accident, 12 people were injured when three vehicles collided on the N2 northbound, near Sea View, Durban.
Van Reenen said the injured were treated on the scene and taken to various hospitals.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by police, he said.
TimesLIVE
Pupils injured in Durban taxi crash
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
