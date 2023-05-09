Suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being both a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.
The judicial conduct tribunal hearing is being held in Johannesburg.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele
