South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele

09 May 2023 - 00:00 By TimesLIVE

Suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being both a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing is being held in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

