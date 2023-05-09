South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

09 May 2023 - 00:00 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

More than 140 people died in 2016 of starvation and neglect after being removed from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-prepared NGOs and psychiatric facilities.

READ MORE :

'The removals could have been handled better': Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni tragedy

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest being held in the Pretoria high court that the move that resulted in the ...
News
3 days ago

'Put Makhura on the stand': DA on Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng premier David Makhura should be summoned to appear before the Life Esidimeni inquest to answer for his alleged role in the tragedy, ...
Politics
4 days ago

‘I had full confidence in the team,’ Qedani Mahlangu tells inquest

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni (LE) inquest that a senior official at her office made presentation and asked for ...
News
5 days ago
