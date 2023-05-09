South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

10 May 2023 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE

Senzo Meyiwa's friend Mthokosizi Thwala's cross-examination continues in the Pretoria high court. 

Defence advocate for two of the accused, Sipho Ramosepele, on Monday grilled Thwala, accusing him of having “selective memory loss” and “amnesia” in certain aspects of his witness testimony.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Defence lawyer disputes witness' testimony in Meyiwa trial

Mthokozisi Thwala's conduct on the night his close friend and soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot undermined his story that there were intruders in the ...
News
1 day ago

Two of Senzo Meyiwa accused deny being in Vosloorus house on day of murder

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial stuck to his guns that there was no robbery on October 26, 2014, at the Vosloorus home of ...
News
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Malesela Teffo

So, Mr Malesela Teffo, formerly advocate, decided to put on his robes and, despite his disbarment, head to the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the hopes of ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | The Bereng family deserves answers from the police

So far the police and department of correctional services have done little to help Katlego Bereng’s family find closure with his death
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  2. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News
  3. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa
  4. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  5. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...