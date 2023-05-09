Senzo Meyiwa's friend Mthokosizi Thwala's cross-examination continues in the Pretoria high court.
Defence advocate for two of the accused, Sipho Ramosepele, on Monday grilled Thwala, accusing him of having “selective memory loss” and “amnesia” in certain aspects of his witness testimony.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
TimesLIVE
