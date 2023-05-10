The king recently held a meeting with Ngwenya and Mzimela about the chairpersonship.
In the lead-up to the meeting, the king's press office said: “One of the most important tasks, which had already been started by the time his majesty ascended the throne, is that of the appointment of a new board of the Ingonyama Trust.
“It is Isilo's [King Misuzulu] view that those appointed to the board must be immersed in the understanding of land matters and management of this precious asset of the Zulu nation.”
The king's spokesperson referred questions to inkosi Sifiso Shinga, the KwaZulu-Natal chairperson for the House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.
About 2.8-million hectares of KZN land is under the administration of the Ingonyama Trust, whose sole trustee is the king.
TimesLIVE could not immediately reach Shinga for comment.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Ingonyama Trust gets new board chair
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Five months after the expiry of his term as Ingonyama Trust board chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya has been replaced.
Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela of the Mzimela tribal authority was announced as the new board chair in a meeting held by the Zulu king and amakhosi in Ulundi on Tuesday.
The development comes after weeks of speculation about whether King Misuzulu KaZwelithini would renew Ngwenya's contract for another term.
