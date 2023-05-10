Mangena told SABC News the decision was nothing new.
POLL | Is it the right call to not fix power outages for residents who don’t pay their bill?
City Power says it's long overdue, residents divided on the move
Image: 123RF
City Power's decision to not respond to outage calls from non-paying customers has sparked fierce debate, with some backing the move and others claiming the utility should fix all power issues.
The power utility said the decision came as it battled grid pressures amid load-shedding and struggles to collect revenue.
It said it had started auditing customers’ meters to check if they are paying for electricity before sending a team out to look at the fault.
“During a medium-voltage outage, at least 70% should be paying customers. If not, our technicians will not go ahead with investigation, repairs or restore power in those areas,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
While some applauded the decision, saying those who use power should pay up; others said City Power should attend to all outages without being selective.
Mangena told SABC News the decision was nothing new.
“We are just emphasising what should really have happened in the past, that we are not going to respond. We shouldn't have responded to the resident and outage calls [of those] who are not supporting the city in ensuring we sustain the service we are providing.
“We are looking at those who have bypassed the meters and those whose meters are no longer connected to the network so we can fix and install the meters and ensure we collect revenue at the end of the month,” he said.
According to News24, Eskom has written off billions in unpaid electricity bills, with nearly R8bn in overdue debt cancelled in 2020. In 2021, TimesLIVE reported that the power utility wrote off R5bn of Soweto’s then R12bn debt.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has previously urged residents to pay for electricity and advocated for cutting off power for non-payers.
“Fixing Eskom starts with us paying for electricity as residents. Politicians should encourage payment and cut [power] when people don’t pay. A total [of] R42m was paid the year before my arrival and R76m has been paid during my year in Beaufort West alone. We can’t always be popular as leaders.
“It is grossly unfair when pensioners use [their] only money to pay for electricity, but people at squatter camps don’t pay. Cut all electricity to all squatter camps or make them pay. Fair is fair. Let’s fix the country,” he said.
