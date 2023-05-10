Two Gauteng detectives among five cops killed on duty in one week

The police are mourning the death of two detectives gunned down just metres from a state vehicle in Roodepoort on Wednesday.
This as police confirmed the deaths of three other police officers in the line of duty in the same week.
Two were killed in Eastern Cape and another in Gauteng, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe revealed.
Sharing details of Wednesday’s murders, Mathe said: “Two on-duty detectives attached to the Honeydew police station have been shot and killed in Roodepoort.
“The constable and sergeant were found metres away from a state vehicle. Gauteng police have mobilised resources to apprehend those responsible for this crime.”
Police are yet to confirm the motive of the shooting.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola condemned the latest murders.
* This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
