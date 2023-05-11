South Africa

Free State police appeal for help tracing CUT lecturer

11 May 2023 - 21:22
Khatliso Edwin Makhetha.
Image: Supplied

Free State police are appealing for help tracing a Central University of Technology (CUT) lecturer who went missing last week Friday.

Khatliso Edwin Makhetha, 28, was last seen at Calabria, Meloding, according to police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.

“His brother Thabo thought Khatliso was visiting a friend to watch soccer but he never returned. On Sunday, Thabo called his brother and the cellphone rang but was not answered.

“The family then contacted friends and other relatives [to inquire] about his whereabouts, but this was all in vain. They also inquired at his workplace, as he is a lecturer at a university in Welkom, but he never pitched for work since his disappearance.”

Makhetha's wife, who lives in Joburg, was also contacted and said that she last spoke to her husband on Sunday, Thakeng said. Worried family members also searched Makhetha's room but his cellphone and wallet were not found.

“The missing person left his black Ford Fiesta at home.

“It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. He is short, light in complexion and has a short hairstyle,” Thakeng said.

