This year, like other graduates, he wore his best — a tailored navy suit, crisp white shirt, striped tie and brown shoes.
A moving image of Ngobese weeping after being capped for his BA degree last year went viral and sparked an outpouring of offers to help the youngster from Bhukhanana, a village in Empangeni.
Ngobese, who was raised by his grandmother in a household of 16 children, landed a job without applying. He was offered a job by Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli shortly after his photographs trended on social media.
Mathibeli was so moved by Ngobese’s story that he decided to create a permanent post for him and pay for his honours degree.
He touched the hearts of SA last year, this year he's dapper on the grad stage
Image: via Facebook
University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate Dumisani Ngobese was all smiles on the graduation stage on Thursday.
It was completely different from last year, when tears streamed down his face.
Ngobese touched the hearts of South Africans as he did not have formal trousers to wear to the event.
This year, like other graduates, he wore his best — a tailored navy suit, crisp white shirt, striped tie and brown shoes.
A moving image of Ngobese weeping after being capped for his BA degree last year went viral and sparked an outpouring of offers to help the youngster from Bhukhanana, a village in Empangeni.
Ngobese, who was raised by his grandmother in a household of 16 children, landed a job without applying. He was offered a job by Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli shortly after his photographs trended on social media.
Mathibeli was so moved by Ngobese’s story that he decided to create a permanent post for him and pay for his honours degree.
Image: Supplied
Ngobese, whose first degree was funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, said his road to academic success had not been a walk in the park.
“I had to sweat for what I’ve got,” he said.
“I was determined to walk on stage even though I was having trouble finding trousers. I told my mother that I would be attending my graduation regardless,” said Ngobese about his 2022 graduation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Doctor makes it rain wads of cash for UKZN graduate wife
Unauthorised photographers at UKZN graduation face R3,500 fine
Overcoming temptation to quit helps UKZN’s oldest graduate obtain PhD at 88
UKZN PhD graduate explores use of vultures in traditional medicine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos