He touched the hearts of SA last year, this year he's dapper on the grad stage

University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate Dumisani Ngobese was all smiles on the graduation stage on Thursday. 

It was completely different from last year, when tears streamed down his face.  

Ngobese touched the hearts of South Africans as he did not have formal trousers to wear to the event.

This year, like other graduates, he wore his best — a tailored navy suit, crisp white shirt, striped tie and brown shoes.

A moving image of Ngobese weeping after being capped for his BA degree last year went viral and sparked an outpouring of offers to help the youngster from Bhukhanana, a village in Empangeni.

Ngobese, who was raised by his grandmother in a household of 16 children, landed a job without applying. He was offered a job by Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli shortly after his photographs trended on social media.

Mathibeli was so moved by Ngobese’s story that he decided to create a permanent post for him and pay for his honours degree.

Ngobese, whose first degree was funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, said his road to academic success had not been a walk in the park.

“I had to sweat for what I’ve got,” he said.

“I was determined to walk on stage even though I was having trouble finding trousers. I told my mother that I would be attending my graduation regardless,” said Ngobese about his 2022 graduation.

