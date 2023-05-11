IN PICS | Luxury houses, cars, jewellery held over 53 unlawful police contracts
Double-storey houses, classic and luxury cars, jewellery, furniture and musical instruments were among the assets restrained by the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on Thursday in connection with 53 unlawfully awarded police contracts.
The AFU was on April 28 granted a restraint order by the Pretoria high court and the order was served on the defendants on Thursday morning.
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the restraint order sought to "recoup any benefit the accused and implicated companies may have derived, received, or retained from the two open tenders and 48 contracts awarded pursuant to invitations of written price quotations".
"The NPA is seeking to recover an amount of R102m from the persons who were unlawfully awarded contracts by the SAPS.
"The 45 persons whose assets have been restrained are facing charges relating to 53 contracts that were unlawfully awarded to 26 companies," Sebok said.
She said the state was alleging that the companies owned and controlled by Kishene Chetty and his father, Krishna Chetty, were unlawfully awarded the contracts by the police.
"It is alleged that fraudulent B-BBEE certificates were submitted in support of written price quotations, and that the 26 companies were involved in cover quoting. Members of SAPS' supply chain management division allegedly colluded with the Chetty family and defrauded the SAPS of tens of millions."
Seboka said written price quotations were sourced from companies effectively owned and controlled by Chetty and his father, but having other people listed as sole directors.
The accused, cited as defendants, were found to have acted collusively in making false and fraudulent misrepresentations in their tender bid to the police, as a result of which two national tenders, valued at R59m and R29m respectively plus 48 contracts worth R9.8m, were awarded.
Among the 45 accused are several members of the police.
"The R59m tender (markings case) was for branding of police vehicles. One of the companies awarded contracts has a white woman listed as the sole director who misrepresented that she was an African female.
"Vatika was 100% white female owned, and the latter did not meet the requirements to be exempted as a micro-enterprise because it had, at the time, an annual total revenue of more than R38m for the year 2018.
Seboka said both the police and the Revenue Service (Sars) allegedly suffered actual financial prejudice as several of the 26 companies were registered as VAT vendors but claimed to the SAPS they were no.
They allegedly did so in an attempt to evade paying VAT and company income tax (CIT) to Sars.
In granting the restraint order, the high court called on "the accused and those who may claim to have interest in the restrained property, cited as respondents, to show cause on the return date why the order should not be made final".
The accused will appear in the Pretoria regional court again on December 6.
TimesLIVE
