South Africa

Intense cut-off low brings cold, rain and light snowfall to three provinces

11 May 2023 - 12:34 By TIMESLIVE
Localised flooding can be expected in parts of the country affected by the cold front. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

An intense cut-off low pressure weather system is bringing cold and rainy conditions, with a light dusting of snow on some mountain peaks in the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape before the weekend. 

The South African Weather Service issued an advisory for heavy rain that could result in localised flooding. 

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold and wet conditions with light snowfalls on the mountain peaks, strong winds and rough seas can be expected,” it said.  

There was rain in Cape Town early on Thursday, with the cold front expected to intensify on Friday. 

Western Cape local government, environmental affairs & development planning MEC Anton Bredell told the provincial legislature on Wednesday — during a disaster management centre briefing — the province was planning for a “cold winter compounded by extended load-shedding”.

Rainy days ahead, says SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of disruptive rainfall in some parts of the country, especially the Eastern Cape and ...
News
3 days ago

The “first strong winter cold front of the year” was on its way, with the rainfall forecast indicating:  

  • the south coast can expect 40-50mm from Friday to Sunday;
  • Cape Town can expect 10-20mm from Thursday into Friday; and
  • the Cape winelands can expect 30mm from Thursday to Saturday.

“With reduced availability of electricity, more people will use open fires to cook. Also, with spells of extreme cold weather, more people will use wood or gas fires to heat their homes. This brings additional fire risks for established neighbourhoods as well as informal settlements,” said Bredell. 

TimesLIVE

