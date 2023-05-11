An intense cut-off low pressure weather system is bringing cold and rainy conditions, with a light dusting of snow on some mountain peaks in the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape before the weekend.
The South African Weather Service issued an advisory for heavy rain that could result in localised flooding.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold and wet conditions with light snowfalls on the mountain peaks, strong winds and rough seas can be expected,” it said.
There was rain in Cape Town early on Thursday, with the cold front expected to intensify on Friday.
Western Cape local government, environmental affairs & development planning MEC Anton Bredell told the provincial legislature on Wednesday — during a disaster management centre briefing — the province was planning for a “cold winter compounded by extended load-shedding”.
Intense cut-off low brings cold, rain and light snowfall to three provinces
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
An intense cut-off low pressure weather system is bringing cold and rainy conditions, with a light dusting of snow on some mountain peaks in the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape before the weekend.
The South African Weather Service issued an advisory for heavy rain that could result in localised flooding.
“The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold and wet conditions with light snowfalls on the mountain peaks, strong winds and rough seas can be expected,” it said.
There was rain in Cape Town early on Thursday, with the cold front expected to intensify on Friday.
Western Cape local government, environmental affairs & development planning MEC Anton Bredell told the provincial legislature on Wednesday — during a disaster management centre briefing — the province was planning for a “cold winter compounded by extended load-shedding”.
Rainy days ahead, says SA Weather Service
The “first strong winter cold front of the year” was on its way, with the rainfall forecast indicating:
“With reduced availability of electricity, more people will use open fires to cook. Also, with spells of extreme cold weather, more people will use wood or gas fires to heat their homes. This brings additional fire risks for established neighbourhoods as well as informal settlements,” said Bredell.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN municipality sets up crisis centre after lessons from pandemic, riots and floods
Corpses pile up after nearly 200 killed in DRC floods
New website tells Durban if beaches are 'poo' free or not
How Africa can better prepare for killer floods, tropical cyclones
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos