The intruder who entered the Vosloorus home where Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 had a firearm and said: "Voetsek, cellphones and money."
This is according to a statement deposed by state witness and close friend of the footballer, Mthokozisi Thwala.
The Pretoria high court heard this on Thursday when advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, representing Mthokoziseni Maphisa, combed through Thwala's statement, comparing its contents to what Thwala said in court.
Thwala confirmed his statement, but said he was not certain about the word "voetsek". He said the man was speaking "Zulu-Sotho, but more towards isiZulu".
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala. The shooting happened at Kelly's home.
In the matter, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licences and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Intruder in Senzo Meyiwa murder said 'voetsek, cellphones and money': witness
Image: Antonio Muchave
Meyiwa's friend accused of fabricating evidence as contradictions surface
Thwala previously testified that when the first intruder entered the house, he thought the person was known to the Khumalos.
He described the man as short, with dreadlocks protruding from a hat.
Thwala further testified that the first person to stand up was Longwe, who ran towards the man and out through the door. He said Meyiwa was second, after which everyone followed suit.
Meanwhile, the language spoken by the intruder previously caused arguments as the defence sought to understand if the person was a Zulu speaker.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
