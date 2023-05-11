ESG additionality vs profit: getting the balance right

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have become imperative as activists, government and the private sector grapple with ensuring a sustainable future.

The global financial crisis has presented a multitude of short-, medium- and long-term threats and opportunities for companies and investors - with the potential to destabilise society and have a huge impact on business sustainability.

As such, companies and investors need to adhere to regulatory requirements and standards. It is also becoming increasingly necessary for businesses to go beyond compliance and stakeholder relations to look at the implications for their business models or companies they invest in.

Voluntary standards have been fragmented, causing confusion for users and inconsistency in reporting. In response to this, new efforts of co-ordination are emerging under the auspices of the International Financial Reporting Standards, while building on the work of the Global Reporting Initiative, the Integrated Reporting Framework and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, among others.