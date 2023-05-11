Samwu demands Lesufi address their grievances in Gauteng municipalities

“Coalition governments are not working. They are just hindering progress and workers’ grievances are no longer addressed.”
This is the sentiment of Johannesburg Metro Bus employee Samson Baloyi, who was one of hundreds of municipal workers who descended onto the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday.
Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) from municipalities across Gauteng embarked on a march before submitting their memorandum of demands to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
“Coalition governments do not work and when we are supposed to reach a new agreement, then there are changes and suddenly there is the new mayor,” Baloyi said.
Baloyi said he had worked at the City of Johannesburg Metro Bus workshop since 1984 and workers’ problems had never been adequately addressed.
“We don’t get benefits from our employer, they just think of themselves,” he said.
The union submitted its memorandum of demands to Lesufi and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula outside Luthuli House.
Among myriad demands, the union said the 130 employees whose contracts were abruptly terminated by the Johannesburg DA-led coalition should be reinstated.
Samwu wants all corruption in the municipalities openly investigated and the City of Tshwane must pay workers their salary increases for 2021 as per the bargaining council agreement.
The union wants the repealing of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Act of 2022, to allow workers to exercise their rights of association and full participation in political parties without any infringements.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Isaac Mohlakaza, an employee at Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) who was also part of the march, said as a general worker his salary was not enough to allow him to look after his family.
“JRA doesn’t want to hire people. At our depot, you find out that the truck goes out with two or three people, but they call it a team. A team is supposed to have seven people. You will find one person doing the job of three people,” he said.
Samwu general secretary Dumisane Magagula read the memorandum to the premier and ANC leaders.
Lesufi, who accepted the memorandum, promised workers that he would call the municipal mayors and managers to discuss workers’ issues.
“We can’t delay you on this matter. If our workers are not happy, we can’t deliver services. Our mission is to deliver services and it must be done by workers that are happy, and if there is a problem all of us must go to the table, negotiate and reach the agreement and implement those agreements,” he said.
Lesufi assured workers that he would respond to their memorandum by Tuesday.
