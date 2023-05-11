South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa's friend admits following trial through media reports

11 May 2023 - 14:40
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala on Thursday told the Pretoria high court during cross-examination he had been following the testimony of previous witnesses via the media.

Thwala said his stance on not seeing an old revolver at the scene where Meyiwa was fatally wounded corroborated that of Tumelo Madlala, who testified before him.

Thwala was being cross-examined by advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, representing one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

Nxumalo went through Thwala's statement, comparing the contents to what he said in his testimony in court. When the issue of the gun description repeatedly came under the spotlight, Thwala insisted he still could not describe the gun that had been used to shoot his friend.

“I have never said it was an old revolver because I don't know an old revolver. The same question was posed to Tumelo and he also said the same thing, that he never said it was a revolver,” said Thwala.

Pressed further on this point, Thwala said “he saw this on the news”.

Asked if that was at the time he was testifying, Thwala said: “I can't remember well.”

Meyiwa was fatally wounded in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

All have pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues. 

TimesLIVE

