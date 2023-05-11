Pressed further on this point, Thwala said “he saw this on the news”.
Senzo Meyiwa's friend admits following trial through media reports
Image: Antonio Muchave
Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala on Thursday told the Pretoria high court during cross-examination he had been following the testimony of previous witnesses via the media.
Thwala said his stance on not seeing an old revolver at the scene where Meyiwa was fatally wounded corroborated that of Tumelo Madlala, who testified before him.
Thwala was being cross-examined by advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, representing one of the accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa.
Nxumalo went through Thwala's statement, comparing the contents to what he said in his testimony in court. When the issue of the gun description repeatedly came under the spotlight, Thwala insisted he still could not describe the gun that had been used to shoot his friend.
“I have never said it was an old revolver because I don't know an old revolver. The same question was posed to Tumelo and he also said the same thing, that he never said it was a revolver,” said Thwala.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
