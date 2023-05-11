South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele continues

11 May 2023 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE

Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele, a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), faces a misconduct investigation by the judicial conduct tribunal which could lead to her impeachment.

Makhubele is accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a judge of the high court while being Prasa chairperson.

