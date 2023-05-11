Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele, a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), faces a misconduct investigation by the judicial conduct tribunal which could lead to her impeachment.
Makhubele is accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a judge of the high court while being Prasa chairperson.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge Makhubele continues
Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele, a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), faces a misconduct investigation by the judicial conduct tribunal which could lead to her impeachment.
Makhubele is accused of breaching the separation of powers principle by serving as a judge of the high court while being Prasa chairperson.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Prasa executive grilled on alleged bias against judge Makhubele
Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele allegedly approved
Judge Makhubele: 5 things you need to know about the judicial conduct tribunal
JSC tribunal hears judge Makhubele 'was secretive about her Prasa job'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos