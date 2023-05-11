The inquiry into the Life Esidimeni tragedy continues on Thursday.
The second week of cross-examination of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in the Pretoria high court started with interruptions and her being reprimanded for not answering questions properly.
Advocate Adila Hassim, representing public interest law centre Section27 and the families of the mental health patients who died in the tragedy, dealt with a letter from the Society of Psychiatrists on its concern about the reduction of beds at Life Esidimeni.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues
TimesLIVE
