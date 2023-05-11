South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

11 May 2023 - 10:07 By TImesLIVE

The inquiry into the Life Esidimeni tragedy continues on Thursday.

The second week of cross-examination of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in the Pretoria high court started with interruptions and her being reprimanded for not answering questions properly.

Advocate Adila Hassim, representing public interest law centre Section27 and the families of the mental health patients who died in the tragedy, dealt with a letter from the Society of Psychiatrists on its concern about the reduction of beds at Life Esidimeni. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘We wanted to save millions for the department’: Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni tragedy

The former Gauteng health MEC said the decision to close Life Esidimeni was to curb spending and save over R300m
News
1 day ago

'The removals could have been handled better': Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni tragedy

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni inquest being held in the Pretoria high court that the move that resulted in the ...
News
5 days ago

'Put Makhura on the stand': DA on Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng premier David Makhura should be summoned to appear before the Life Esidimeni inquest to answer for his alleged role in the tragedy, ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘We wanted to save millions for the department’: Qedani Mahlangu on Life ... News
  2. 'The removals could have been handled better': Qedani Mahlangu on Life ... South Africa

Most read

  1. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa
  2. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  3. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa
  4. Former ANC MP one of two sentenced for stock theft in North West South Africa
  5. ‘He said he can’t get an erection at home but gets it when he’s outside’: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | SIU, Hawk, police brief parliament on Eskom corruption
Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth