ANC MP Sibusiso Kula seeks to have murder charges withdrawn
ANC MP Sibusiso Kula will have to wait almost two weeks to learn whether his application to have the murder charge against him withdrawn is successful.
Kula, 34, is charged with murdering his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found dead at their home in Orkney, North West, in November last year.
National Prosecuting Authority North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the defence brought an application to have the murder charge struck off the roll.
“They argued his rights were not explained to him and this can be used against him in a subsequent trial. They questioned the charges levelled against their client.
“The prosecutor, advocate Phuti Sekoadi, opposed the application and argued the matter is still under investigation and the charges are properly drafted, as they are in line with the evidence in the docket. He explained when investigations are completed, the state will decide whether the charges should be amended,” Mamothame said.
Sekoadi urged the court to dismiss the application as it had no bearing on the charges against the accused.
