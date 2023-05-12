The body of a newborn baby was found in a bathroom sanitary pad disposal bin in a corporate building in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.
The discovery was made by a cleaner clearing the bins around 3pm.
A receptionist at the building, Tshidi Ndobe, she had seen the cleaning lady weeping earlier after washing her coffee mug but did not think much of it until someone came to the reception and told them about the discovery of the baby's body.
“We rushed to the first floor and I remember peeping into the bin and seeing what looked like a dead baby with plastic covering their nose. It was so scary. I immediately called the relevant people in the building, one of whom was already on their way home and had to come back to the office.
“The paramedics and police were also immediately called,” Ndobe said.
Ndobe said she was offered counselling by her employer.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Baby found in sanitary pad disposal bin in Parktown offices
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
The body of a newborn baby was found in a bathroom sanitary pad disposal bin in a corporate building in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.
The discovery was made by a cleaner clearing the bins around 3pm.
A receptionist at the building, Tshidi Ndobe, she had seen the cleaning lady weeping earlier after washing her coffee mug but did not think much of it until someone came to the reception and told them about the discovery of the baby's body.
“We rushed to the first floor and I remember peeping into the bin and seeing what looked like a dead baby with plastic covering their nose. It was so scary. I immediately called the relevant people in the building, one of whom was already on their way home and had to come back to the office.
“The paramedics and police were also immediately called,” Ndobe said.
Ndobe said she was offered counselling by her employer.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Health minister making a plan to slash psychiatric assessment backlog
Kelly Khumalo shares first snap with her newborn
Woman accused of killing mom to steal her baby sent to psychiatric hospital
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos