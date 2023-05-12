South Africa

Baby found in sanitary pad disposal bin in Parktown offices

12 May 2023 - 18:06
Baby found in a toilet in a Parktown office. File picture
Baby found in a toilet in a Parktown office. File picture
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

The body of a newborn baby was found in a bathroom sanitary pad disposal bin in a corporate building in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

The discovery was made by a cleaner clearing the bins around 3pm.

A receptionist at the building, Tshidi Ndobe, she had seen the cleaning lady weeping earlier after washing her coffee mug but did not think much of it until someone came to the reception and told them about the discovery of the baby's body.

“We rushed to the first floor and I remember peeping into the bin and seeing what looked like a dead baby with plastic covering their nose. It was so scary. I immediately called the relevant people in the building, one of whom was already on their way home and had to come back to the office.

“The paramedics and police were also immediately called,” Ndobe said.

Ndobe said she was offered counselling by her employer.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Health minister making a plan to slash psychiatric assessment backlog

Phaahla is negotiating with private hospitals to admit awaiting-trial detainees to relieve pressure on psychiatry beds
News
2 days ago

Kelly Khumalo shares first snap with her newborn

Weeks later, Kelly confirms the birth of her third child.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Woman accused of killing mom to steal her baby sent to psychiatric hospital

A mother who is accused of selling her newborn child then killing a woman and stealing her baby was sent to the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  2. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa
  3. He touched the hearts of SA last year, this year he's dapper on the grad stage South Africa
  4. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  5. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel