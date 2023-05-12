Steenhuisen and Ramaphosa clash in parliament
DA leader John Steenhuisen was at loggerheads with Ramaphosa after asking a question not on the order paper during a Q&A session in parliament.
He told Ramaphosa not only gold and cigarettes were being smuggled in and out of the country.
“A little while ago the US announced weapons, ammunition and materials of war were loaded onto the sanctioned Russian ship, the Lady R, when she docked at your government’s naval base in Simon’s Town last December.
“This suggests the ANC government is actively arming Russian soldiers who are murdering innocent people, not only in the Ukraine ,but also across the African continent. It’s been half a year now since the scandal of the Lady R docking in Simon’s Town and I find it inconceivable that a president worth his salt would not have been briefed on this situation by now.”
Responding, Ramaphosa said: “We are all aware of the news of the Lady R and that matter is being looked into. I want you to allow that process to continue to reach its fruition.”
Catch up: Here’s what you need to know about the Russian weapons ship allegations
South Africa's stance on the Russia/Ukraine conflict has been thrust into the spotlight after US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety claimed a Russian cargo ship left Simon's Town naval base in Cape Town in December with arms on board.
Brigety told media in Pretoria on Thursday Washington had established the vessel was loaded with weapons while docked at the base. He said it would be “a mistake to underestimate the concerns in Washington”.
Here is a timeline of what you need to know about the saga:
Lady R docked quietly
The Lady R was quietly docked in Cape Town in December. The ship was said to be prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic.
Lady R was reportedly sanctioned by the US Treasury for secretly carrying arms. The vessel allegedly switched off its automatic identification systems, the transponders that provide position, identification and other information about a ship to other ships and coastal authorities.
The DA called on defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise to explain what a sanctioned Russian ship was doing at the naval base and why there was so much secrecy surrounding it.
Local residents protest
The vessel had local residents worried because it was under sanctions by the US and EU after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group also held banners reading “Hands off Antarctica” as the polar explorer ship Akademik Alexander Karpinsky arrived.
Extinction Rebellion representative Cassie Goodman told Reuters government was complicit in environmental damage by allowing the Russian ship to dock.
Russian Antarctic vessel docks in Cape Town as green groups protest
Ramaphosa sent a delegation to Washington
In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a high-level delegation to Washington to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia.
This was to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South Africa in August for the Brics summit, hoping to avoid a diplomatic fallout that could put trade ties worth R400bn at risk.
ANC NEC member and deputy minister of public enterprises Obed Bapela told the Sunday Times the party’s position on Putin was that no sitting head of state would be arrested while in the country.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor told the Sunday Times Ramaphosa would send envoys to the US to “engage and persuade” various stakeholders on South Africa's stance.
According to the Presidency, in recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials the Lady R matter was discussed and there was an agreement an investigation would be allowed to run its course, and the US intelligence services would provide evidence in their possession.
Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia
Weapons allegedly loaded onto the ship
Brigety said weapons were allegedly loaded onto the ship, saying he would “bet my life as to the accuracy of that assertion”.
“Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship in the Simon's Town naval base between December 6 and 8, which we are confident loaded weapons and ammunition as it made its way back to Russia,” he said.
“We are confident weapons were loaded onto that vessel and I would bet my life as to the accuracy of that assertion. The arming of the Russians is extremely serious and we do not consider this issue resolved and we would like South Africa to [begin] practising its non-alignment policy.”
Russian vessel left SA naval dockyard loaded with arms, ammunition — US government
US government accuses ANC of 'hostility'
The US government accused the ANC of “hostility” despite the great level of “generosity” the US extended to South Africa.
Brigety said since early this year, before the ANC made public its conference resolution document, he had been trying to engage Luthuli House, ANC headquarters, but his requests were not responded to.
“I should say that since I arrived in South Africa I have repeatedly tried to open a dialogue with the leadership structures of the ANC; they have only, very recently, begun to respond to my repeated requests,” he said.
‘Hostile’ ANC ignores Washington attempts for dialogue: US ambassador to SA
WATCH | Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen clash over US claims about Russian ship
Government to implement an independent inquiry
The Presidency said government would implement an independent inquiry to probe the docking of the Russian vessel and the weapons allegations.
“While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the government has instituted an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s office noted with “concern” remarks attributed to Brigety alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia.
“The ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of co-operation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by national security special adviser to the president Sydney Mufumadi.”
SA, US diplomatic storm: Presidency says independent inquiry to probe docking of Russian vessel
US 'becoming a crybaby': Malema
Weighing in on the saga, EFF leader Julius Malema said the US concerns were “misplaced” because government has no capacity to empower Russians with weapons.
“The concerns of America in relation to South Africa’s posture in the war between Ukraine and Russia are unfounded.
“We’ve got a long-standing relationship with Russia when it was still under the Soviet Union and it has helped us to be where we are and we will not be dictated to by the US in who becomes our friends,” said Malema.
There is nothing to be worried about, he said, adding the US is “becoming a crybaby trying to find a way to punish South Africa” because of its position on the Russia/Ukraine conflict.
“The US wants us not to allow president Putin to come and now they are spreading false alarms and propaganda as an attempt to put pressure on South Africa. We called on government not to surrender to pressure,” said Malema.
WATCH | 'America is just becoming a crybaby' — Malema weighs in on Russian weapon ship allegations
Mashaba to write to US ambassador
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he would write to the US ambassador to “request he share information regarding the allegations with the South African people”.
“Should the allegations prove to be true, we must make Ramaphosa's government account.
“Actively supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine will harm South Africa’s reputation with our international partners. At a time where our economy is already struggling, the reality is we cannot afford to alienate major trade partners by becoming complicit in Putin’s war.”
Mashaba to write to US ambassador over docking of Russian vessel
MORE:
SA 'indicated they understood the gravity' of Russia military ties: How the world reacted to weapon ship claims
Pandor to meet US counterpart Blinken amid diplomatic storm over Lady R
WATCH | 'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echoes US ambassador's comments on SA
