Denosa in KZN says more nurses should be employed to provide care for all
Image: Supplied
A shortage of nurses due to a trimmed budget allocation for the provincial health department continues to hamper KwaZulu-Natal's health institutions' capacity to provide health care for all.
This is despite the rise in the disease burden during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is according to Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa's (Denosa's) KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mbali Sabela, who was speaking at King Zwelithini stadium in uMlazi during an event commemorating International Nurses' Day on Friday.
“We see this day as a time in which we take stock of where we are as nurses. We have a severe shortage which creates bottlenecks in the system as a whole. Patients come into hospital expecting to be seen by 10 nurses but they only see two,” lamented Sabela.
Compounding that was spiralling unemployment with trained nurses “languishing at home”.
The union, which has more than 20,000 members, bemoaned the department's skills training initiative, which it said the government pumps money into but does not employ those nurses at its institutions.
“This takes a heavy toll on those who are employed as some suffer from burnout while those who are unemployed are left distressed,” said Sabela.
Image: Supplied
